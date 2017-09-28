Public service department in hot water over millions in irregular expenditure

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu told the Department of Public Service and Administration in his 2016-17 annual report that it had failed to take measures to prevent millions in irregular expenditure.

The department has faced great scrutiny since coming under the leadership of Faith Muthambi earlier in 2017. The controversy deepened when the minister was drawn into a nepotism scandal. She insists she has done nothing wrong.

The department’s role in managing the affairs of public servants and government employees is significant. Makwetu identified a woeful state of adherence to the Public Finance Management Act regarding expenditure and procuring goods and services.

"Effective steps were not taken to prevent irregular expenditure amounting to R3.3m as disclosed in the annual financial statements…. Certain goods and services with a transaction value below R500,000 were procured without obtaining the required price quote," said Makwetu in his audit report of the department.

Makwetu noted significant internal control deficiencies in the department’s finances. He made material findings about the Public Finance Management Act and the Treasury regulation compliance criteria regarding expenditure management as well as procurement and contract management.

"A deficiency was identified in the internal control of monitoring of compliance with the applicable laws and regulations pertaining to supply chain management. In this regard the department’s policy and procedure was not aligned to the legislative requirements governing supply chain management," he said.

Public Service and Administration director-general Mashwahle Diphofa said the department was identifying non-compliance as up to 20 compliance failures were identified within the department’s procurement processes.

"Three cases were declared as irregular expenditure due to non-compliance [with] cost-containment measures, but no disciplinary action could be taken against the officials as they had already resigned from the department," Diphofa said.

Diphofa also acknowledged three cases of failure to comply with procurement procedures and the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council Resolution. Those three instances caused the department to incur R33,000 in irregular expenditure.

"Seventeen cases [of failure to comply with Treasury regulations] were declared irregular expenditure because certain transactions below R500,000 were procured without required quotations," he said.

The irregular expenditure which the department incurred due to non-compliance with legislation and regulations, and which Diphofa outlined in the annual financial statement notes, added up to more than R3.3m.

The list of items with irregular expenditure condoned by the director-general were condoned for various reasons, including seven cases of travel, training and catering costs to the value of R94,000 in the 2013-14 financial year.

magubanek@businesslive.co.za