Western Cape plans relief for farmers hit by bird flu

The Western Cape government has confirmed 36 cases of avian flu in the province and has placed 70 ostrich farms under quarantine.

It says it has initiated a province-wide recovery plan to combat the effects of bird flu on agriculture, which is already reeling from a long drought.

The provincial government did not provide details of the plan.

Alan Winde, minister of economic opportunities in the province, says more than 2-million birds have been culled. He projects immediate production losses of more than R800m.

"The Western Cape is the worst affected province in SA. In the Western Cape, the outbreak has hit the Paardeberg area, the region with the highest concentration of poultry farms," he said on Monday.

Winde said a humanitarian relief plan was being drafted this week to support farming communities affected by the outbreak, along with a monitoring system to mitigate environmental affects.

The Western Cape government has convened a joint operations centre, including the provincial department of agriculture, the provincial disaster management centre and the province’s department of social development.

Anton Bredell, Western Cape minister of environmental affairs, local government and development planning, said on Monday that the provincial disaster management centre was in "constant communication" with the national disaster management centre and the national Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

"A big part of what we’re busy with currently includes looking after the wellbeing of affected farm workers. In addition, the [provincial] department of environmental affairs’ waste management unit is ensuring the safe disposal of carcasses on affected farms. These are some of the major initiatives at the moment," he said.

The Western Cape had earlier confirmed 26 cases of the H5N8 strain of avian flu.

RCL Foods, a major South African poultry producer, confirmed in late September an outbreak of the H5N8 strain at its Heuningdal breeder farm in the Western Cape. It had earlier experienced an outbreak at its Viva breeder farm near Muldersdrift in Gauteng.

There have now been about 60 reported cases of bird flu in SA since June. There is no known effect on humans.