Playing chicken: another twist to the Sovereign deal

After two years of battling with truculent minority shareholders and a hostile bidder, poultry company Sovereign Foods appears to have pulled off a deal that leaves almost everyone better off.

In what has been described by one analyst as management buyout by stealth, Sovereign shareholders are being offered a price (R12) by management that few would have dreamt possible at any stage during the past two years.

The battle kicked off at the Sovereign annual general meeting in August 2015 when a group of shareholders balked at the exceptionally generous remuneration being awarded to what they believed was an underperforming executive team. Things were made worse by a proposed BEE deal that would have ended up putting control of the company in their hands.

If all goes well for the soon-to-be-delisted Sovereign bidder, that executive team will end up in control, and Country Bird Holdings might regret the paltry R9/share offer that it made.

The outlook for the local poultry industry is considerably rosier than it has been for years, with lower input costs, higher chicken prices and the plateau that imports have reached expected to underpin solid profit performance for the next two years at least.

Last week’s trading update from Astral, one of the biggest and most efficient players in the local industry, gave investors a taste of what might be on the cards in the medium term. Earnings per share for the 12 months ending September 2017 are expected to be at least 65% up on the previous year. The Astral share is trading at a 12-month high of around R166 and has been on a steady upward trajectory since early 2016, though it’s still down on the R197 peak touched in early 2015.

So perhaps late 2017 is just the right time for a management buyout at Sovereign. From the shareholders’ perspective the R12 on offer is considerably more than they would have dreamt of at any time during the past two roller-coaster years. From management’s perspective, if things turn out to be as rosy as some are forecasting and if management proves to be as good as it believes it is at securing attractive portions of the value-added market, the R12 might prove to be an excellent investment. It would be a win-win outcome for all concerned.

And Sovereign’s tenacious CEO, Chris Coombes, would be deserving of huge credit for battling it out first with truculent minority shareholders and then with a hostile predator in the form of CBH.

That’s the upbeat scenario, and if it plays out it is just the sort of environment that makes risk takers look supremely smart years later. Sadly, right now there’s one very large immediate threat to that rosy picture — avian flu. Just days after issuing the 170-page shareholder circular outlining the details of the R12 offer, Sovereign was forced to release a Sens statement informing shareholders that avian flu had been detected at a single-layer house on a farm that forms part of its Uitenhage plant. Approximately 1% of Uitenhage’s production pipeline had to be culled.

As was to be expected, Sovereign management played down the impact and the likelihood of it spreading, but CBH pounced. For them it was a game changer, and the prospect of the avian flu spreading was sufficient for them to announce they would not be reviewing their R9/share offer. CBH, which had built up a 34% stake before the takeover panel cried foul and forced them to suspend the offer they had made in September 2016, decided it was time to call it quits. They will take their hefty profit of approximately R90m and move on. Given the animosity it would have been impossible for CBH to remain as a significant minority shareholder, particularly given plans to delist Sovereign.

Anthony Clark of Vunani Securities reckons that whatever the effect of avian flu, CBH had little choice but to walk. A premium of 15%-20% (on the R12 offer) would have been needed to win over shareholders, and it would have been impossible for CBH to justify that sort of price. "In the longer term the avian flu issue is not that material; more important is the lower input costs and higher selling prices, which should ensure good profits for at least two years."

Clark believes Coombes should be given credit for winning the long, hard battle, but asks: "At what cost?" Everything will have to work in the company’s favour if it is to have a chance of repaying the funds provided by Capital Works for what Clark describes as "a management buyout by the back door". This means no surge in imports and no droughts.

It has certainly been a difficult two years for the Sovereign board and its executive team, but as outspoken minority shareholder Chris Logan points out, much of the difficulty was of their own doing. Logan was one of the shareholders who made the pilgrimage to the group’s annual general meeting in August 2015 to protest against undisclosed changes to the remuneration policy that enabled the board to make hefty remuneration rewards to the top layer of management. Logan said it was totally unacceptable that the executives were being paid around 30% of attributable profits.

While losing a listed company is regrettable, Logan hopes the backing of Capital Works will help Sovereign to realise some of its grand ambitions.

crottya@businesslive.co.za