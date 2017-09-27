SIU has a stack of reports to release on maladministration at SOEs

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) expects to release 12 final reports in the current financial year from outstanding investigations into alleged maladministration at various national government offices and state-owned enterprises.

The SIU gave the rundown of its proclaimed investigations in its 2016-17 annual report, some of which investigated incidents dating back to 2004. The alleged maladministration is said to involve hundreds of millions of rand in some departments.

Entities probed include the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the departments of Rural Development and Land Reform; Transport; Social Development; Water Affairs (dating back to 2004); Communications; and Correctional Services.

According to the annual report, the civil matters included an investigation into the Department of Transport where an administrative decision to the value of R2.5bn was set aside and deemed invalid. A final report is being prepared and would be submitted in the next financial year.

"The SIU was required to investigate the extensions by the department of the driving licence card contract and the Electronic National Traffic Information System contract as well as any unauthorised, irregular or fruitless and wasteful expenditure incurred by the department," said the annual report.

The SIU would also submit a report on the Department of Communications where it was investigating the validity of a tender awarded for the public awareness campaign pertaining to the government’s television digital migration process.

"The value of the contract and administrative decision set aside and deemed invalid is R756m. The final report is being prepared and will be submitted in the next financial year," the report said.

At the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform the SIU investigated irregularities in the awarding, administration and application for grants and funds under the Land Reform Programme as well as land restitution claims.

SAPS was investigated over supply chain management irregularities relating to functions, including Expert and Facility Management Services, and building and renovation projects.

At the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa), the SIU investigated allegations of unlawful payment of social grants as well as the failure by staff to declare financial interest in businesses supplying the agency. Allegations of fraud and maladministration were investigated at the national and provincial departments of social development.

The unit also investigated Eskom over allegations of irregular procurement for helicopter services in the Eastern Cape, undisclosed interests, where board members had contracts to supply coal to Eskom, in addition to providing coal transportation and other services.