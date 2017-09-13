EDITORIAL: Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s murky motives

Of these, there were three: one with the legal advisers in the Presidency; one with controversial author Stephen Goodson; and a third with the State Security Agency.

Even though the Treasury, the Bank and Absa – which is implicated as it later took over Bankorp and Mkhwebane argues it therefore benefited from the bail-out – all sent detailed submissions to the draft report, Mkhwebane met with none of them and there is no indication that she took their submissions into account.

The meeting with the Presidency was not disclosed at all in her final report, even though the record shows that at the time it took place in June, Mkhwebane substantially changed the focus and the remedial action of her investigation, a material development by any measure.

Her new concern became the reopening of an investigation into the Bankorp matter by the Special Investigating Unit and a change in the constitutional mandate of the Bank.

In the meeting with the State Security Agency, Mkhwebane’s handwritten notes show that she jotted down the question with reference to the Reserve Bank: "How are they vulnerable?"

As the few notes are the only record of the meeting with the State Security Agency, De Jager argues that her investigation intended to undermine the Bank and that her notes are evidence of bias. The court is asked to set aside her remedial action on the additional grounds that it was unfair, biased and had an ulterior motive.

The record of decision also shows that Mkhwebane paid only cursory attention to the other critical role of the Bank, which is as a lender of last resort.

Aside from the glaring weaknesses in her reasoning and the clear bias adopted in the final and critical stage of her investigation, the scant attention to detail and the shocking neglect of process and procedure displayed by Mkhwebane are alarming and fall far below the standards for ordinary conduct, never mind the conduct of an office as important as hers.