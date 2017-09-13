Busisiwe Mkhwebane discussed Bank’s ‘vulnerabilities’ with Presidency

But the notes, attached to an affidavit signed by the Bank’s general counsel, Johannes de Jager, detailing new grounds for reviewing the Bankorp report, show that in a May 3 meeting, the public protector and the SSA apparently discussed why the agency had not pursued the Ciex recommendations drafted by British spy Michael Oatley.

The SSA explained it was "early in democracy" at the time and the department was weak in terms of operations.

Mkhwebane noted three points regarding the Bank, including "how are they vulnerable". Mosana declined to explain what the public protector meant by this and refused to answer further questions.

In her Bankorp report, Mkhwebane directed the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to reopen its previous investigation into the matter and include the Ciex report. She also directed Parliament to begin proceedings to amend the Bank’s constitutional mandate from protecting the value of the currency to one focusing on economic wellbeing, a move the Bank then had reviewed and set aside by the high court.

The notes also show Mkhwebane had a meeting with the Presidency two weeks before the release of her report on the Bankorp bail-out — a meeting that she did not disclose in her final report. In notes of the meeting with the Presidency’s legal advisers dated June 7 2017, two weeks before the release of the Bankorp report, Mkhwebane appears to be discussing the reopening of the SIU investigation, asking that the proclamation be amended to include the Ciex report.

De Jager said the meeting with the Presidency took place after the Bank had responded to Mkhwebane’s provisional report on the Bankorp bail-out. "After the public protector had decided substantially to change the remedial action of her preliminary report, she was required to give affected parties an opportunity to comment on the new remedial action.

"The public protector did not provide this opportunity to anyone other than the Presidency," he said.

Presidency spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga did not respond to questions. This compromised the independence of the public protector, he said.

The notes include an undated interview with former Bank nonexecutive director Stephen Mitford Goodson, in which Mkhwebane discussed changing the Bank’s mandate and the formation of a state bank.

De Jager said it was unclear if this meeting was part of the meeting with the Presidency’s advisers, but if it was, that would make it highly irregular.

According to the notes, Goodson told Mkhwebane he had given the IFP "the legislation" on a state bank, which was supposed to be tabled in Parliament. "The state will never borrow again," Mkhwebane noted.

The Bank is persisting with its original court application to have certain parts of the public protector’s report reviewed.

