REQUEST FOR INQUIRY
City of Johannesburg’s suspended ombud appeals to Zuma's office
The City of Johannesburg’s suspended ombudsman has written to the Presidency, asking for a commission of inquiry into "maladministration and irregularities" linked to the governance of his office and that of the city.
Siduduzo Gumede was suspended in May 2017, but his suspension was overturned by the Labour Court, which found that it was "unlawful and invalid".
The city ombudsman investigates complaints of maladministration and allegations of abuse of human rights by the municipality and its officials on behalf of the public in general, and ratepayers in particular.
Gumede accused the city in a letter sent to Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe dated July 21, that the municipality had failed to comply with and to account for the operation of the Office of the Ombudsman with regard to its budget, remuneration, staffing, office infrastructure and equipment, and conditions of appointment.
He accused the council of blocking his attempts to raise these issues, adding, among others, that the ombudsman’s quarterly report was doctored, that there was intimidation and wrongful attempts to oblige the ombudsman to vacate his position prior to completion of "his researches into the said maladministration and irregularities".
President Jacob Zuma’s spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga confirmed receipt of the letter.
The city continued with Gumede’s suspension after it had received legal advice from Werksmans Attorneys. It has applied for leave to appeal against the Labour Court judgment, which has been suspended pending the outcome of the application. A ruling will be handed down on Wednesday.
In its notice of suspension, the city accused Gumede of dishonesty, as he had not disclosed a conflict of interest in the appointment of Yeo Technologies to provide IT services; had not properly managed the contract between the city and Yeo despite poor service and a breach of contract; and had continued to utilise the contract past its expiration date, incurring R622,440 in irregular expenditure, which he also failed to report to the council.
One of Yeo’s directors is his former business associate in a company that was deregistered a number of years ago.
Lastly, Gumede stands accused of misrepresenting assets valued at R6.5m.
Mayoral spokesman Luyanda Mfeka said no final decision had been taken on Gumede and he would be given a fair disciplinary hearing and ample opportunity to defend himself.
Gumede’s appeal to the Presidency was premature, as there had been no hearing yet.
