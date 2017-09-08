Crunch time for mayor Mashaba as vote looms

The ANC’s planned motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba could not come at a worse time for the DA.

The relationship between Mashaba’s DA and the EFF has soured so badly that there is no certainty the red berets will support him in the vote at the end of September.

It is not clear whether the EFF will even attend the caucus meeting on the day.

The opposition ANC, which is expected to table the motion, citing poor metropolitan council finances, will have the majority at the council meeting if the EFF abstains, as it has done at the past two meetings.

The ANC has 121 council seats, the DA 104 and the EFF 30, with the rest of the seats held by smaller parties.

A majority vote in the 270-member council requires 136 votes.

The council’s rules specify that a vote of no confidence requires 50% plus one of all councillors present for the motion to succeed, as long as members present constitute a quorum.