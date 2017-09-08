The union accuses Mashaba of violating the rights of municipal workers‚ collapsing crucial city services and failing to provide leadership for the people of Johannesburg. It also accuses Mashaba of being an anti-black‚ anti-worker and pro-capital individual who has gone out of his way to fuel xenophobia.

Mashaba’s office confirmed on Thursday that the motion of no confidence vote is set for the council meeting on September 26 and 27.

"Following the filing of the motion‚ Mashaba ran to the media in an attempt to redeem himself‚ while casting aspersions on those who filed the motion against him. This is a clear indication of how clueless and irresponsible Mashaba is with processes and procedures of local government. He should have waited for the motion to be debated in council instead of debating it in the media‚" said Samwu.

Mashaba has been on anti-corruption drive since he came into office last year, with several employees being arrested. He said the motion is a desperate effort by the ANC to climb back on the gravy train that they have been deprived for the past 13 months.

"We will fight this motion‚ as we have all other efforts that the ANC has undermined the change that residents want and the ANC fears‚" Mashaba said in a statement issued on Thursday.