Downtown gentrification steals from the poor to give to the rich

Early in the morning of Wednesday July 19, 275 low-income residents were forcibly evicted from Fattis Mansions, a residential building in Johannesburg’s inner city.

Hundreds of Red Ants security guards hauled the residents’ possessions out into the middle of Harrison Street.

The vast majority of residents owned their apartments in the building, which was governed as a sectional title scheme.

Most of the apartments were bought with state housing subsidies granted during the mid-to late-1990s for R20,000-R30,000 a unit.

The desperately poor residents had nowhere else to go.

Evictions like these remain prevalent in SA’s urban centres where poor people are being displaced as a result of state-run urban regeneration initiatives and gentrification.

That afternoon, the Fattis Mansions residents approached the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of SA (Seri) to help them overturn their eviction.

They were evicted on the basis of a court order granted on April 25 by the High Court in Johannesburg.

The order was handed down after the administrator of the sectional title scheme, Jan van den Bos, and Fairvest Property Two (a management company that owns 10 apartments in the building), made an urgent application to court for the building to be declared a "destroyed building" in terms of the Sectional Title Schemes Act and to authorise the eviction of its residents.

They claimed that the building was a "death trap" and an eviction order was in the interest of the occupiers.

But, although the building needs cleaning and various infrastructure upgrades, it is structurally sound. It is not a "death trap".

It was immediately apparent that the residents at risk of being evicted were desperately poor and, if evicted, would be rendered homeless.

Before the judge granted the eviction order, the court called on the City of Johannesburg to say whether it could provide temporary alternative accommodation to the residents to ensure that they were not rendered homeless by the eviction.

On April 14, the council filed a report informing the court that it had no accommodation available. Despite this, the court granted the eviction and ordered the residents to vacate the building within 45 days.

Hours after the eviction had been carried out, Seri approached the High Court in Johannesburg urgently, asking for the residents to be reinstated in the building pending a recision application, which would invalidate the eviction order if granted.

Judge Willem van der Linde heard the matter at 7pm, a mere seven hours after the residents had approached Seri.

The judge ordered the council to provide emergency temporary accommodation to the residents that evening, pending his judgment, which would be delivered the next morning.

Despite this, the council failed to assist residents. As a result, residents spent the night on the street.