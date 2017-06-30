"You are all also aware of the internal organisational fights facing our movement‚" Zuma said at the gala dinner in Nasrec.

"Your feet must contradict each other in order to move from where you are standing. As they contradict each other‚ you move forward."

Zuma said time would be set aside to deal with the challenges plaguing the governing party. He also cited the current national recession.

"Our country has been downgraded to subinvestment status‚" Zuma said.

"This may sound scary and it should be. However‚ we also know that when we unite and face such challenges as a people‚ we tend to overcome."

Zuma received a standing ovation from guests as he took the podium.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa missed the dinner because he had been "assigned" to the funeral of former Botswana president Ketumile Masire. Masire was laid to rest on Thursday morning.

Prominent businesspeople attended Thursday night’s glamorous event‚ including mining mogul Patrice Motsepe and ambassadors.

Cosatu president S’dumo Dlamini was also in attendance, and sat next to Zuma and Motsepe.

Dlamini got into trouble for attending Zuma’s lavish birthday bash in Kliptown‚ Soweto‚ in April‚ after Cosatu had taken a decision that Zuma must step down.