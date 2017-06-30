EDITORIAL: Hark the ANC’s radical roars

However, the process is bound to be complicated, not least because neither Dlamini-Zuma nor Ramaphosa has been particularly clear on what their own vision might entail. But for both sides — perhaps more particularly for Dlamini-Zuma — the big danger is that the ANC will paint itself into a policy corner in which it binds itself to introduce ideas that are not compatible with a modern economy. That danger is very real.

Perhaps, the most obvious of these is changing the role of the Reserve Bank to force it to abandon its inflation-curbing mandate. The door on this topic was opened by Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who instructed Parliament to introduce legislation to change the constitutional mandate of the Bank. The move was widely criticised, most vocally by the Bank itself, and a court case is now likely.

But since then the issue has gained some traction, notably from Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi, who has invited "discussion" on the subject of inflation targeting, which is often a coded way of inviting support for changing policy.

The problem is that the economics behind the desire to scrap inflation targeting are shockingly destructive. You would have thought the wholesale destruction of Zimbabwe wrought by rampant inflation would be enough to convince the most wavering ideologue in its neighbouring country of the dangers of this approach. Sadly, it turns out, this is not the case.

Many other policy ideas favoured by the faction fighting "white monopoly capital" are similarly based on ideas that hark back to idealistic economic gibberish spouted in the days of the Soviet Union. They are rooted in a combative, sectional view of the world in which great forces are pitted in an existential war against each other.

It’s a nihilistic notion that is light years away from, for example, former president Nelson Mandela’s idea of a rainbow nation that belongs to all who live in it. Yet it is frighteningly close to becoming real.