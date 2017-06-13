Joburg city official suspended after technical billing hitch

A senior Johannesburg city official has been issued with a notice of suspension after a technical hitch in the city’s billing system last month led to it losing R324m in revenue. More than half of the metro council’s bills were affected in May after a "serious failure" in its customer statement delivery system. City councillors blamed this on sabotage.

Rabolani Dagada, a member of the mayoral committee for finance, said on Monday the notice of suspension was issued last week. The employee now had to provide reasons why he should not be suspended. The notice was based on negligence by the employee, he said.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said in May that the failure in the delivery system resulted in 412,000 accounts not being issued and 97,000 statements issued incorrectly.

The city’s billing system has been mired in crisis for years, but this scale of failure was hailed as a first in the metro, which is governed by a coalition after the ANC lost power in August 2016.

Dagada said the city had now "sorted out" the issues in the billing system and that correct bills had been issued. It succeeded in collecting R2.6bn in revenue in May but was undercommitted with R324m.

Dagada said the city would try to recoup the money in June, and would try to collect R3.5bn in revenue.