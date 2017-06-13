National

Joburg city official suspended after technical billing hitch

13 June 2017 - 05:51 Claudi Mailovich
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

A senior Johannesburg city official has been issued with a notice of suspension after a technical hitch in the city’s billing system last month led to it losing R324m in revenue. More than half of the metro council’s bills were affected in May after a "serious failure" in its customer statement delivery system. City councillors blamed this on sabotage.

Rabolani Dagada, a member of the mayoral committee for finance, said on Monday the notice of suspension was issued last week. The employee now had to provide reasons why he should not be suspended. The notice was based on negligence by the employee, he said.

Mayor Herman Mashaba said in May that the failure in the delivery system resulted in 412,000 accounts not being issued and 97,000 statements issued incorrectly.

The city’s billing system has been mired in crisis for years, but this scale of failure was hailed as a first in the metro, which is governed by a coalition after the ANC lost power in August 2016.

Dagada said the city had now "sorted out" the issues in the billing system and that correct bills had been issued. It succeeded in collecting R2.6bn in revenue in May but was undercommitted with R324m.

Dagada said the city would try to recoup the money in June, and would try to collect R3.5bn in revenue.

DA cries foul over Joburg billing glitch

The DA suspects the City of Johannesburg’s billing system has been tampered with
National
19 days ago

Joburg admits to sending out 97,000 incorrect statements of account

Mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement this failure in the customer service delivery system resulted in 412‚000 accounts not being issued
News
19 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
SAPS relies on honour system to handle employees’ ...
National
2.
DA smells a rat in Ben Ngubane’s resignation
National
3.
Gupta lawyer Gert van der Merwe says role in MEC ...
National
4.
Tenders to open for second phase of Lesotho water ...
National

Related Articles

DA cries foul over Joburg billing glitch
National

Joburg admits to sending out 97,000 incorrect statements of account
News

Municipal debt of billions unlikely ever to be paid
National

Herman Mashaba’s pro-poor plans for Joburg seem a bit rich
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.