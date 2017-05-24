The City of Johannesburg has announced a “serious failure” in its customer statement delivery system with regards to April accounts.

The city’s billing system is at crisis levels‚ Finance MMC Rabelani Dagada said in his budget address on Tuesday.

On Wednesday mayor Herman Mashaba said in a statement this failure in the customer service delivery system resulted in 412‚000 accounts not being issued‚ while 97‚000 statements were issued incorrectly.

He however emphasised that the city is currently working to ensure that all accounts are issued during this week‚ and that those issued incorrectly are corrected.