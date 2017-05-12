Herman Mashaba’s pro-poor plans for Joburg seem a bit rich

There are some welcome suggestions among his pro-poor interventions — the long-awaited electrification of informal settlements and the financial boost to create more affordable housing in the inner city.

It is crucial, however, that this plan focuses on affordable rental accommodation for the 50% of the inner-city population who earn less than R3,200 a month.

But, largely, Mashaba’s concern about Johannesburg’s poorer residents is muddled by a bias towards the formal sector and attracting private investment to the city.

Job creation is central to his pro-poor vision. The informal sector was not mentioned at all in his address, which is puzzling, considering the considerable contribution informal employment makes to poverty-reduction in SA.

The growth-led formal-sector job creation Mashaba is after is heavily contingent on economic and political forces beyond the reach of his administration. And Johannesburg’s job focus cannot rely on formal-sector growth alone. The acknowledgement and inclusion of the livelihoods people have fashioned for themselves in the absence of meaningful formal-sector growth is at least as important.

The city’s approach has mostly been one of the bylaw-driven exclusion of informal livelihoods, and of street traders in particular. If Mashaba wants to create jobs and develop small businesses he has to take the informal sector seriously and his challenge will be to change the city’s exclusionary approach.

The city must pursue effective and inclusive urban governance and enabling regulation rather than beefing up the metro police and bylaw enforcement. The "crime and grime" Mashaba hopes to eradicate has become a standard trope in the neoliberalisation of local government and poor people are often equated with waste when it is operationalised.