Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed that it was standard practice for any MP to contribute to the fund from his or her first salary.

According to data by Africa Check‚ MPs earn an annual salary of R1‚033‚438 a year. Sixty per cent of the total package is pensionable‚ according to the latest Government Gazette detailing remuneration for MPs.

The employer’s contribution is 22.5% of the pensionable salary‚ which translates to a 17.5% contribution to the fund (it is understood the other 5% is used for insurance and administration fees).

All in all‚ this equates to about a R13‚000 monthly contribution to the pension fund — which‚ excluding interest accrued by the fund from investments that are calculated monthly‚ means Molefe is due approximately R40‚000 (possibly more)‚ if he decides to withdraw it or move it over to a private pension fund.

His brief return to Eskom caused outrage from even the ANC after Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said he would "serve out the remainder of his contract". She called it a far better option than the massive payout. But then she did an about-turn on Wednesday by instructing the board at Eskom to remove him.

The Sunday Times reported in April that Molefe’s package as Eskom CEO‚ before he stepped down to become an MP‚ was R8m a year. He was also allocated significant shares as part of Eskom’s long-term incentives when he was seconded to the power utility in April 2015‚ after having served as Transnet CEO for four years.

Whether he resigned‚ was retrenched or fired is now the subject of a probe by the parliamentary committee on public enterprises.

"Parliament is currently looking at the Brian Molefe matter through that committee‚" Mothapo said.

Molefe has not responded to an SMSed request for comment on the issue.

