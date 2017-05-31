National

Lynne Brown tells Eskom board to overturn Molefe’s reappointment

An acting CE will be appointed in the next 48 hours, after an interministerial committee's decision

31 May 2017 - 13:31
Eskom CE Brian Molefe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The interministerial committee set up to investigate the reinstatement of Brian Molefe as Eskom CE has decided Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown should direct the Eskom board to rescind the decision to reappoint him.

Brown met the Eskom board on Wednesday and has given effect to the decision of the interministerial committee, directing the board to remove Molefe.

She said she would appoint a new interim CE within the next 48 hours.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha made the announcement at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Masutha was speaking on behalf of the interministerial committee established by President Jacob Zuma, which included the ministers of finance, public enterprises and energy, who were also present at the media briefing.

The interministerial committee was established to investigate the reinstatement of Molefe including its legality and the validity of processes followed.

It was set up in the wake of several court applications by the DA and the EFF to have the reappointment of Molefe set aside. In replying affidavits Eskom has conceded that mistakes

The committee decided that the new contract of reinstatement of Molefe was drawn up under the 2016 memorandum of incorporation which required Brown's approval which was not obtained.

