Lynne Brown tells Eskom board to overturn Molefe’s reappointment

The interministerial committee set up to investigate the reinstatement of Brian Molefe as Eskom CE has decided Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown should direct the Eskom board to rescind the decision to reappoint him.

Brown met the Eskom board on Wednesday and has given effect to the decision of the interministerial committee, directing the board to remove Molefe.

She said she would appoint a new interim CE within the next 48 hours.

Justice Minister Michael Masutha made the announcement at a media briefing on Wednesday.