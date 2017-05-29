Treasury stands by Tegeta report

The Treasury’s review of Eskom’s coal supply contracts is also due to be discussed again on Tuesday in the standing committee on public accounts.

Eskom board spokesman Khulani Qoma on Sunday confirmed: "Eskom requested National Treasury to arrange a meeting with the relevant Eskom officials at a mutually convenient time based on agreed terms of reference to ensure the National Treasury review process is concluded on a procedurally and substantively fair basis."

Human said: "Our main recommendation is that there must be a full-scale forensic audit and that the prepayment is not, in our view, in line with the legal framework and that the accounting authority, the board, must take steps against those who authorised it.

"That’s how the law works. The accounting authority, the board, is responsible to institute remedial action."

Section 80 of the Public Finance Management Act provided for how interest accrued to the state had to be calculated, said Human, emphasising that this was the law.

He also confirmed that the information given to the office of the public protector, which it had asked for from the Treasury, would form part of the state of capture investigation.

"We want the forensic audit to determine whether or not there was negligence, criminal intent and to ensure good governance," said Human. "This thing is not concluded until we have had a formal response and then we will finalise it."

He also stressed that a review was not unique to the power utility. "If we can meet with Eskom and receive additional information, that might help us wrap up."

Eskom wrote two letters to the Treasury requesting an extension to submit documents and an opportunity to clarify itself. "The first letter was written to request that the Treasury extend the deadline for submitting information.

"The second letter indicated that it would be better to meet with experts to explain some of the information and then to submit, within that context, additional information that could be considered," said Human.

"That is constructive, I think that is fair," he said.

Qoma said: "Eskom disagrees with the Treasury in regard to the prepayment question. The coal purchased was budgeted for and in line with the corporate plan.

"The liquidity risk was mitigated by available cash and the future liquidity risk was assessed in terms of the available cash flow forecasts and associated funding plans.

"Based on information provided, the price of coal was benchmarked and found to be commercially acceptable. The observations in the public protector’s report remain just that and have not been tested. No finding has been made against Eskom and its leadership."