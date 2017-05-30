Cape Town — Eskom board chairman Ben Ngubane has dared MPs‚ telling them he "loves" their idea of criminal investigations at the power utility because he and his team have nothing to hide.

Ngubane was speaking during a tense meeting of Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts which was called to discuss Eskom’s questionable coal supply deal with Gupta-linked firm Tegeta. Eskom faced a grilling from MPs on the basis of a PwC review of its coal supply contracts.

However, a clearly incensed Ngubane told lawmakers "bring it on", saying he was not afraid of any probe into the affairs of Eskom. "Bring the investigation. We will love it. We want to clear our names. We don’t want to be so tarnished as we are. Bring on the investigations. I’m very happy the minister has ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to come in. Let them come in‚ let them pick up whatever is criminal. As far as I’m concerned there’s nothing criminal that we have done".

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown said last week that she had referred the Tegeta coal deal and all Eskom procurement from 2007 onwards to the SIU.

Explaining the more than R600m advance payment to Tegeta‚ Ngubane said this happened "all the time" with other coal suppliers.

"It happens to cost-plus mines [Eskom’s large mining houses and coal suppliers] because Eskom needs the coal‚ so if you don’t pay up front, you won’t get the coal. In the case of Tegeta‚ we got guarantees. They pledged or ceded their shares in their mining operations to Eskom. That was the condition for the pre-payment. We had to take that otherwise we would have been in serious trouble‚" said Ngubane.

He also said the PwC report was a "self-corrective report". "We knew there were problems. They pointed the problems out to us."

Ngubane also attacked the National Treasury, accusing it of costing Eskom more than R500m by causing delays in the company’s procurement through directives: "We have lost R513.25m [of] negotiated savings to Kusile because of National Treasury. Majuba coal costs escalated ... but you must hear this."

The IFP’s Mkhuleko Hlengwa told the committee that Tegeta had initially operated without a water licence. "Why do I get a sense that Tegeta was aided and abetted and raised like a baby to the point where it complied one way or another? Tegeta received special assistance‚" he said.

The EFF’s Ntombovuyo Mente said the Tegeta contract was allowed to go ahead despite not meeting standards. "When we started, the CEO indicated that they commissioned PwC. Why?" she asked. "They knew they were doing wrong things. Your mistake was to go to PwC. It was an uncalculated move. You have to reverse the contract. Cancel it all together."

