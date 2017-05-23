National

Cosatu blackballs Zuma at meetings

The union federation’s central executive committee says it prefers Ramaphosa, while ANC says it may not send anyone for next week’s address

23 May 2017 - 05:15 Theto Mahlakoana
President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ROGAN WARD
President Jacob Zuma has been barred from addressing Cosatu’s central committee meetings and all other federation events.

Cosatu’s central executive committee decided on Monday at a special meeting sitting that it would write to the ANC to inform the ANC in writing of its decision — choosing rather to be addressed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The organisation, a key ANC partner in the tripartite alliance, holds its central committee meeting next week from Monday to Thursday, June 1.

This follows Zuma’s embarrassment at Cosatu’s May Day celebration in Bloemfontein, where workers prevented him and other leaders of the ANC-led alliance from speaking by incessantly booing and heckling.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Now even the clergy are bashing Zuma

The fear of a split continues to loom large over the ANC, which seems likely to remain paralysed in the grip of Zuma’s leadership
Opinion
4 days ago

Zuma publicly backs Nkosazana for president, tears into alliance partners

'She is bold and you can’t fool her. She is someone you can trust'
Politics
8 days ago

ANC in Northern Cape gives nod to Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa has been endorsed by ANC alliance partner Cosatu, but the Northern Cape is the first party structure to come out in his support
Politics
8 days ago

