Cosatu blackballs Zuma at meetings

President Jacob Zuma has been barred from addressing Cosatu’s central committee meetings and all other federation events.

Cosatu’s central executive committee decided on Monday at a special meeting sitting that it would write to the ANC to inform the ANC in writing of its decision — choosing rather to be addressed by Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The organisation, a key ANC partner in the tripartite alliance, holds its central committee meeting next week from Monday to Thursday, June 1.

This follows Zuma’s embarrassment at Cosatu’s May Day celebration in Bloemfontein, where workers prevented him and other leaders of the ANC-led alliance from speaking by incessantly booing and heckling.

