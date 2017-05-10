Zuma’s missteps could help Ramaphosa stroll into the Presidency

"The tide is turning against Jacob Zuma," Booysen said. "Things are falling apart for the Zuma camp."

Calls for Zuma to go reached a climax after he fired Gordhan on March 31, raising concerns over the government’s commitment to fiscal discipline and prompting S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings to downgrade the nation’s credit rating to junk. The rand slumped.

While Zuma said his relationship with Gordhan, who had frustrated his plans to build new nuclear power plants, had broken down, Ramaphosa criticised his removal and said other senior ANC leaders were not consulted.

It still could be an uphill climb for Ramaphosa to win the ANC’s top post when the 105-year-old party holds a December conference to elect its leader, who will also be its presidential candidate in the 2019 vote.

With only two of the nine provinces, Gauteng and Eastern Cape, firmly behind him, Ramaphosa lacked enough support within the ANC to win control of the party, Darias Jonker, an analyst at Eurasia Group in London, said in a May 5 note to clients.

Ramaphosa’s stature

Yet, the fact that Ramaphosa showed he was prepared to stand up to Zuma over Gordhan’s dismissal had boosted his stature, said Anthony Butler, a political science professor at the University of Cape Town (UCT) and author of a biography about Ramaphosa.

A lawyer who co-founded the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Ramaphosa helped negotiate a peaceful end to apartheid and draft SA’s first democratic constitution. He lost out to Thabo Mbeki in the contest to succeed Nelson Mandela as president in 1999 and went into business, amassing a fortune before returning to full-time politics in 2012 as the ANC’s deputy leader.

His image was tarnished when police shot dead 34 protesters at Lonmin’s Marikana platinum mine in 2012, following days of violent strike action. In an e-mail written days before the shooting, Ramaphosa described the violence at the mine, which was part-owned by a company he founded, as "dastardly criminal" and urged police to take "concomitant action". A commission of inquiry cleared Ramaphosa of wrongdoing.

In an address to students in Grahamstown on Sunday, Ramaphosa said his language in the e-mail was inappropriate and that he had sought to prevent violence rather than provoke it, News24 reported.

Ramaphosa needed to continue riding the wave of popular disapproval of Zuma’s leadership, said Ndletyana.

"Yearning for an alternative leadership is likely to grow," Ndletyana said. "Zuma is not done yet with his scandals. He is a gift that keeps on giving."

