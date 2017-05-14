Help ANC to get back on track against graft, Ramaphosa urges Sadtu

During his address at the Sadtu dinner Ramaphosa was in campaign mode. He asked Sadtu members to help the ANC to return to its path of devising and implementing good policies that will free the black majority from the yoke of poverty and underdevelopment.

"Our faith is unshakable in Sadtu to play a decisive role in the revolutionary alliance to return the ANC to its founding values. We dare not rest until we have liberated South Africa from political, social and economic bondage."

He then turned to what was wrong in the ruling party. He said the ANC had a golden opportunity to regain lost ground and he asked Sadtu members to assist the ruling party to get back on track.

"We will not surrender to greed, corruption and patronage. We will never surrender the institutions of our democratic state to those who want to seize them for their own enrichment. These are democratic institutions for which the workers of our country fought, and for which many lost their lives and which we are now bound to defend.

"We will do so because we understand that only a united ANC, a united Cosatu, a united SACP and united alliance can effectively lead the fundamental transformation that our people need and demand. We will not surrender the revolution to reckless rhetoric and empty promises," he said.

He said the radical economic transformation was necessary to take the country forward but this must not be used to enrich certain individuals and families.

He urged Sadtu members to help fight against the sexual abuse of pupils in schools.

"We look to Sadtu to lead the campaign against sexual exploitation in schools. Schools must safe haven for young people. You, as Sadtu, are a very united union. You must guard against that very jealously. Don’t allow divisions. We must build Cosatu as the spear, the ANC as the shield, Sadtu as the foot soldier that would ensure the success of our revolution," Ramaphosa.

He said Sadtu occupied an important role in society to build and mould young people to be able to build a great country.

Sadtu leaders thanked Ramaphosa by giving him gifts and giving him a blessing to contest for the presidency of the ANC "to defend the revolution".