Politics

ANC Youth League heckles Cosatu’s Anele Gxoyiya for criticising Cabinet reshuffle

Youth League members shouted "you are factional" and then sang during Gxoyiya’s address until they were instructed to stop

11 May 2017 - 18:32 Olebogeng Molatlhwa
ANC Delegates at the Colesberg Sports Grounds, 11 May 2017, in the Northern Cape, on the opening day of the Northern Cape ANC provincial elective conference. Delegates struggled to get accreditation for the event resulting in a delay in the official program. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE TIMES
ANC Delegates at the Colesberg Sports Grounds, 11 May 2017, in the Northern Cape, on the opening day of the Northern Cape ANC provincial elective conference. Delegates struggled to get accreditation for the event resulting in a delay in the official program. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/THE TIMES

Divisions rocked the first day of the ANC Northern Cape elective conference when ANC Youth League delegates shouted down a Cosatu representative, over his criticism of the March Cabinet reshuffle.

Seven delegates from the Youth League heckled Cosatu provincial secretary Anele Gxoyiya during his address as they chanted a song that warned him not to declare war when he told ANC delegates that President Jacob Zuma’s midnight Cabinet reshuffle had nothing to do with the ANC.

Gxoyiya had said:" I have no intention of reducing this conference by focusing on an individual. The recent development of a so-called Cabinet reshuffle that had nothing to do with the ANC‚ it was counterrevolutionary."

This triggered an angry response from ANC Youth League delegates‚ who were seated in the middle row at the centre point of the marquee.

They shouted "you are factional" while others demanded to know "who are you?"

League delegates then proceeded to sing during Gxoyiya’s address until they were instructed to stop.

Gxoyiya‚ hitting out at the league delegates‚ said: "All delegates must be reminded that the ANC is a broad movement."

TMG Digital

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Girlfriend gives up Gigaba's Gupta ghosts
Politics
2.
Ramaphosa gaining ground as Zuma camp ...
Politics
3.
Former Northern Cape finance MEC claims ...
Politics
4.
Bathabile Dlamini gets new R1.3 million luxury ...
Politics
5.
Attempt to halt ANC meeting falls flat
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.