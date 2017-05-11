ANC Youth League heckles Cosatu’s Anele Gxoyiya for criticising Cabinet reshuffle

Divisions rocked the first day of the ANC Northern Cape elective conference when ANC Youth League delegates shouted down a Cosatu representative, over his criticism of the March Cabinet reshuffle.

Seven delegates from the Youth League heckled Cosatu provincial secretary Anele Gxoyiya during his address as they chanted a song that warned him not to declare war when he told ANC delegates that President Jacob Zuma’s midnight Cabinet reshuffle had nothing to do with the ANC.

Gxoyiya had said:" I have no intention of reducing this conference by focusing on an individual. The recent development of a so-called Cabinet reshuffle that had nothing to do with the ANC‚ it was counterrevolutionary."