ANC Youth League heckles Cosatu’s Anele Gxoyiya for criticising Cabinet reshuffle
Youth League members shouted "you are factional" and then sang during Gxoyiya’s address until they were instructed to stop
Divisions rocked the first day of the ANC Northern Cape elective conference when ANC Youth League delegates shouted down a Cosatu representative, over his criticism of the March Cabinet reshuffle.
Seven delegates from the Youth League heckled Cosatu provincial secretary Anele Gxoyiya during his address as they chanted a song that warned him not to declare war when he told ANC delegates that President Jacob Zuma’s midnight Cabinet reshuffle had nothing to do with the ANC.
Gxoyiya had said:" I have no intention of reducing this conference by focusing on an individual. The recent development of a so-called Cabinet reshuffle that had nothing to do with the ANC‚ it was counterrevolutionary."
This triggered an angry response from ANC Youth League delegates‚ who were seated in the middle row at the centre point of the marquee.
They shouted "you are factional" while others demanded to know "who are you?"
League delegates then proceeded to sing during Gxoyiya’s address until they were instructed to stop.
Gxoyiya‚ hitting out at the league delegates‚ said: "All delegates must be reminded that the ANC is a broad movement."
TMG Digital
