Service delivery protest leaves two shot and injured in Msinga

16 May 2017 - 15:10 Bongani Mthethwa
Picture: SOWETAN
Two people were shot and injured and police vehicles were damaged when angry residents went on the rampage in Msinga‚ in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands‚ on Tuesday morning.

Roads were blockaded with rocks and burning tyres as part of a service delivery protest against the Msinga municipality. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said police were investigating charges of attempted murder‚ malicious damage to property and public violence.

The injured people were taken to hospital‚ but police said they did not know who opened fire. Police vehicles were also damaged by angry protesters.

"The situation is tense at the moment and SAPS [South African Police Service] members are monitoring the situation. Charges of attempted murder‚ malicious damage to property and public violence were opened at Msinga police station for investigation‚" said Gwala.

She said a number of protesting residents had been arrested for public violence.

The R33 road‚ which links the rural Msinga with Dundee‚ Ladysmith‚ Pietermaritzburg‚ Kranskop and Weenen‚ has been closed due to the protest and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

