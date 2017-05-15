CLEAN GOVERNANCE
Government has corruption firmly in sights and efforts are intensifying
The president has signed the Fica amendments, while policy and legislative tools empower the state to battle fraud, writes Edna Molewa
The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa has been successfully concluded. The WEF has described SA as "championing reforms to eradicate extreme poverty and promote shared growth nationally, regionally and globally".
South African representatives used the WEF Africa platform in Durban to reiterate the government’s and the governing party’s commitment to clean governance and stamping out corruption, and in the days and months ahead the government hopes to leverage our hosting this critical meeting to forge and build partnerships across the public and private sectors, as well as with civil society, to address the many issues key to our country’s and the continent’s long-term development.
Graft in both the public and private sector has long been identified as an impediment to African countries attaining higher levels of growth and delivering better quality services to their people. It also leads to a trust deficit between governments and the electorate and has been proven elsewhere to be a catalyst for social unrest. As President Jacob Zuma noted in the 2014-19 medium-term strategic framework, corruption "undermines the rule of law and impedes government’s efforts to achieve its socioeconomic development and service delivery objectives".
In the week preceding the opening of WEF Africa, Zuma signed into law one of the strongest pieces of legislation since democracy to combat financial crimes – the Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment Act (Fica). This is despite the fact that although the legislation aims to be a bulwark against money laundering, the financing of terrorist activities and other financial crimes, it nevertheless contains a number of problematic provisions that run contrary to the letter and spirit of the purpose for which the law was designed. The categorisation of "politically exposed persons", for instance, in effect deems any individual occupying a prominent public function or role as potentially susceptible to corruption and extends this to their relatives, friends and associates. Nevertheless, the president signed off on the legislation in the best interests of SA.
It has become necessary to highlight these anticorruption milestones at a time when negative perceptions around what this administration is doing to combat corruption are gaining ground. Far from "doing nothing", we have comprehensive policy and legislative tools that empower the state to battle both public and private sector corruption.
These are bolstered by international anticorruption instruments that we have ratified and acceded to, such as the UN Convention against Corruption, the Southern African Development Community Protocol against Corruption, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Protocol against Corruption and the OECD Convention on Combating Bribery of Foreign Officials in International Business Transactions. Under the current administration, our anticorruption architecture continues to work and yield successes.
This is indicative that our sound anticorruption and ethics infrastructure is not just words on paper — it is tangible and has registered notable victori
The work being done to stamp out corruption by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), the office of the Public Protector, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU), the Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Competition Commission, to name but a few, are a clear signal that this government is serious about tackling this issue, not only in the public sector, but the private sector as well.
An anticorruption task team was established in 2010, a year after Zuma assumed office, and is tasked with giving effect to the state’s anticorruption agenda informed by national and global policy instruments. It comprises the National Prosecuting Authority, the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the commercial branch of the South African Police Service, The Hawks and the South African Revenue Service, while its work is strengthened by an anticorruption interministerial committee.
The successes of the Competition Commission in combating cartelism under this administration is well documented and in 2016, Zuma approved amendments to the Competition Act providing for, inter alia, provisions that deal with "other practices" that distort market competition for goods and services, as well as for holding personally liable (through fines and/or imprisonment) individuals who cause firms to engage in cartel conduct.
It was also Zuma who signed into law the Public Administration Management Act of 2014 that prohibits public servants from conducting business with the state or from having interests in private companies that do business with the state. The track record of the SIU is particularly instructive. Its primary mandate is to recover and prevent financial losses to the state caused by acts of fraud and maladministration.
Between 2010 and 2016, President Zuma signed a total of 69 SIU proclamations, 10 of these in the 2016-17 financial year alone. The president has authorised the SIU to investigate corruption, fraud and maladministration across government, including the South African Social Security Agency, the SABC, the State Information Technology Agency and hundreds of municipalities. Since 2011-12, the SIU has recovered R279m for the state. In the past financial year alone it recovered R22.5m.
In 2009-10, when Zuma assumed office, the value of completed forfeitures by the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit was R185m. In 2015-16, this amount was R349.5m, in addition to 236 freezing orders to the value of R778.9m. According to the presidency, "the unit also obtained freezing orders to the value of R238.6m in relation to corruption and a total of R 13m was recovered in corruption cases involving state officials".
Earlier in 2016, it was announced that SA had improved its score in Transparency International’s annual Corruption Perceptions index for 2016. For 2015, despite having retained the same score on the index, we moved six places upwards in our ranking. In 2014, SA’s score and position on this index did not deteriorate.
This is indicative that our sound anticorruption and ethics infrastructure is not just words on paper — it is tangible and has registered notable victories. While a lot more needs to be done to address this problem, we should give credit where it is due.
• Molewa is environmental affairs minister and chairs the government’s international co-operation, trade and security cluster.
Please login or register to comment.