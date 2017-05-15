Government has corruption firmly in sights and efforts are intensifying

The annual World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa has been successfully concluded. The WEF has described SA as "championing reforms to eradicate extreme poverty and promote shared growth nationally, regionally and globally".

South African representatives used the WEF Africa platform in Durban to reiterate the government’s and the governing party’s commitment to clean governance and stamping out corruption, and in the days and months ahead the government hopes to leverage our hosting this critical meeting to forge and build partnerships across the public and private sectors, as well as with civil society, to address the many issues key to our country’s and the continent’s long-term development.

Graft in both the public and private sector has long been identified as an impediment to African countries attaining higher levels of growth and delivering better quality services to their people. It also leads to a trust deficit between governments and the electorate and has been proven elsewhere to be a catalyst for social unrest. As President Jacob Zuma noted in the 2014-19 medium-term strategic framework, corruption "undermines the rule of law and impedes government’s efforts to achieve its socioeconomic development and service delivery objectives".