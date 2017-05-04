National

Jacob Zuma given five days to let DA know why he shuffled the Cabinet

04 May 2017 - 16:45 Sipho Mabena
President Jacob Zuma addresses the media at the 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS
President Jacob Zuma addresses the media at the 2017 World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban on Wednesday. Picture: REUTERS

Pretoria High Court Judge Bashier Vally has ordered the Presidency to furnish the DA with records and reasons for the Cabinet reshuffle within five days.

President Jacob Zuma allegedly relied on an intelligence report when he fired finance minister Pravin Gordhan and deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, after recalling them to SA from a road show with overseas investors.

In his final media conference as finance minister at the end of March‚ Gordhan severely criticised the alleged report‚ describing it as "absolute nonsense".

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa also objected to the report‚ saying it was "totally‚ totally unacceptable" for Zuma to fire his finance minister‚ based on such "spurious allegations".

