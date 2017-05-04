A good week for Cyril Ramaphosa and a bad week for Chris Malikane

Finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s adviser, Chris Malikane, sounds more like Hlaudi Motsoeneng every time he opens his mouth. Far from having been "reined in" over his views on nationalisation and land seizures, he seems determined to frighten investors away. He suggested at a meeting on Saturday that SA needs to follow the Zimbabwe and Venezuelan routes if it wants to radically transform the economy, and if this can’t be done constitutionally, which he’d prefer, it would have to be through more confrontational methods.