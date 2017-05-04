Former KZN premier seen as Ramaphosa’s point man in the province
Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu is keeping his cards close to his chest in the ANC’s unfolding succession battle, though in the last few days he has been seen at high profile events addressed by ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa is expected to go head-to-head with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.
Union federation Cosatu and the South African Communist Party have already declared their support for Ramaphosa, while Dlamini-Zuma has been endorsed by the ANC Women’s League and the ANC Youth League.
Mchunu was compelled to step down as premier in May last year, a few months after losing the position of ANC provincial chairperson to Sihle Zikalala. On Saturday, Mchunu travelled to Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal where Ramaphosa delivered a Chris Hani memorial lecture.
The ANC provincial executive committee later said it was disappointed that Ramaphosa had deviated from his scheduled electioneering programme ahead of a by-election in Nquthu "to address a factional event" and use the occasion to take a swipe at some ANC leaders.
On Monday, Mchunu accompanied Ramaphosa as they joined thousands of congregants of the Nazareth Baptist Church to celebrate the life of its founder Prophet Isaiah Shembe at eGibisile Home in Empangeni.
Mchunu is now widely seen as Ramaphosa’s main point man in KwaZulu-Natal where the deputy president is hoping to win the support of ANC branches. But in an interview on Wednesday, Mchunu said people should not read too much into his renewed political activities.
"Since I was fired as the premier last year, I have been an ordinary member of the ANC. I am a member in good standing in my branch in Empangeni’s Ward 23," he said. "I have always attended ANC events … it is just that these were not shown on TV. For example, I was active in campaigning for the ANC in the local government elections last year."
Mchunu said that when he heard that Ramaphosa would be speaking at an event in Newcastle, he "decided to go there. I was not invited but I had heard that he would be speaking there. Also, when I heard that he will be attending the Nazareth Baptist Church here in Empangeni, I decided to go there".
Mchunu laughed sarcastically when reminded that he did not attend an ANC event addressed by Zuma in his home town of Empangeni three weeks ago: "Yes, I was not there. I was busy with other things."
Mchunu sought to emphasise that the ANC has discouraged its members from pronouncing on their leadership preferences until an appropriate time: "But in the past I was asked what I felt about Ramaphosa becoming the president and I made a statement that I felt there was nothing wrong with him becoming the leader of the party. I still feel it was a right statement to make at that time."
Mchunu said that at the right time he will participate in the ANC’s succession debate: "I will do so in my branch because in the ANC it is the branches that nominate leaders; they are not nominated by individuals."
Independent political analyst Jabulani Mngomezulu said that although the so-called Zuma camp commands substantial support in KwaZulu-Natal, Mchunu still has a sizeable support in the province.
"The ANC in the province has not been united since the last provincial elective conference and there are still many people in ANC structures who support Mchunu," said Mngomezulu. "I am not surprised that he has not come out in favour of the Ramaphosa camp. But his actions over the last few days speak louder than words."
Please login or register to comment.