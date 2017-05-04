Former KZN premier seen as Ramaphosa’s point man in the province

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu is keeping his cards close to his chest in the ANC’s unfolding succession battle, though in the last few days he has been seen at high profile events addressed by ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa is expected to go head-to-head with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to succeed President Jacob Zuma at the ANC’s elective conference in December.

Union federation Cosatu and the South African Communist Party have already declared their support for Ramaphosa, while Dlamini-Zuma has been endorsed by the ANC Women’s League and the ANC Youth League.

Mchunu was compelled to step down as premier in May last year, a few months after losing the position of ANC provincial chairperson to Sihle Zikalala. On Saturday, Mchunu travelled to Newcastle in northern KwaZulu-Natal where Ramaphosa delivered a Chris Hani memorial lecture.

The ANC provincial executive committee later said it was disappointed that Ramaphosa had deviated from his scheduled electioneering programme ahead of a by-election in Nquthu "to address a factional event" and use the occasion to take a swipe at some ANC leaders.

On Monday, Mchunu accompanied Ramaphosa as they joined thousands of congregants of the Nazareth Baptist Church to celebrate the life of its founder Prophet Isaiah Shembe at eGibisile Home in Empangeni.