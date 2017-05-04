Minister says Constitution must be changed to allow seizure of land

SA must change its Constitution to allow the seizure of land for redistribution to black people without compensation because the country’s laws are hindering the transformation of the economy more than two decades after the end of apartheid, the Minister for Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu said on Wednesday in an interview at the World Economic Forum on Africa in Durban.

President Jacob Zuma has "decided enough is enough" and the ANC will now accelerate distributing the nation’s wealth more equally between the black majority and the more affluent white minority, Zulu said.

"There’s nothing wrong with changing the constitution where it’s not helping you — where we need to change, it we will change it," she said. "Our people are not going to forgive us if we prolong this thing. Radical economic transformation — what does that mean? Ownership of the means of production. What does that mean? Bringing black people into the space of the bigger economy of SA."

Zuma has stepped up calls for so-called radical economic transformation and has suggested that the Constitution be changed to allow the seizure of land without compensation. He has come under pressure as economic growth stagnates and calls for his resignation from the opposition, civil society and senior officials in his own party have grown following a series of scandals and an unpopular Cabinet reshuffle.