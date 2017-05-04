Protesters from several African states picket at Durban’s WEF on Africa

On Thursday, a group of protesters from a string of African states picketed outside Durban’s International Convention Centre as their leaders convened for the World Economic Forum on Africa.

One man‚ bedecked in a Zimbabwean flag‚ used a loudhailer to vent his ire for President Robert Mugabe‚ a guest at the conference. "Your people are beggars and you are a criminal‚" he jeered.

While the picket was organised by the Congolese Solidarity Movement (CSM)‚ protesters from a number of African countries used the platform. A statement issued this week by the CSM drew attention to the legacy of civil war in the central African country, which said: "The war created a humanitarian chaos in our country. The children worked as labourers in the mines. This is a form of exploitation that is taking place right now in the Democratic Republic of Congo."

"We, as the Congolese Solidarity Campaign and the [Congolese] community in Durban and others parts of the land of SA, have raised our voices and said ‘no’ to the continued destabilisation of our motherland," the statement said. "We call on all countries that respect and acknowledge the rights of the people in the world to come to our support when we say that all those who are involved, directly or indirectly, in the gross violation of human rights in our country to face the law."

