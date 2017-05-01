Unions can say what they want but Zuma will speak at May Day rally‚ says Magashule

Free State Premier Ace Magashule said calls by unions for President Jacob Zuma not to address Cosatu’s May Day rally in Bloemfontein was their right as independent organisations‚ but the calls would go unheeded.

He that said Zuma would be in Bloemfontein to address a crowd that was slowly gathering at Loch Logan Park on Monday.

Magashule was speaking to reporters from the other side of a fence erected to separate seating for dignitaries and the stage from workers attending the rally.