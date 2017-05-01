Unions can say what they want but Zuma will speak at May Day rally‚ says Magashule
Free State Premier Ace Magashule said calls by unions for President Jacob Zuma not to address Cosatu’s May Day rally in Bloemfontein was their right as independent organisations‚ but the calls would go unheeded.
He that said Zuma would be in Bloemfontein to address a crowd that was slowly gathering at Loch Logan Park on Monday.
Magashule was speaking to reporters from the other side of a fence erected to separate seating for dignitaries and the stage from workers attending the rally.
"Well‚ I am a democrat‚" he said when asked if he found it worrying that the event‚ the biggest Worker’s Day celebration‚ had become more about Zuma.
"Things are what they are today. The SACP is an independent entity‚ Cosatu is a trade union movement‚ a workers federation‚ the ANC is a liberation movement‚" he continued.
"Anybody can say what they want within their structures‚ and that’s why the President is here‚" he said.
Metal detectors and police with wands were stationed at the main entrance to the grounds where every bag was being x-rayed and searched.
A police helicopter circled overhead‚ while at least two police Nyalas parked near to the stage and another escorted a group marching to the event from the Batho Community Hall.
TMG Digital
Please login or register to comment.