Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
National / Labour

LEADERSHIP BATTLE

Unions say no to Zuma May Day address

28 April 2017 - 05:40 Natasha Marrian
Ace Magashule. The 'Ace factor' in the province may still come into play. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
Image: Ace Magashule. The 'Ace factor' in the province may still come into play. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON

Cosatu-aligned unions do not want President Jacob Zuma to address the official May 1 celebrations taking place in the Free State next week.

Two Cosatu affiliates, the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union and the Communication Workers Union, have written to the federation, indicating that they would prefer it if Zuma did not address them.

Cosatu has called on Zuma to resign or be pushed out of office. Unions are concerned that their members may react negatively to the president.

However, the "Ace factor" in the province may still come into play.

Free State chairman Ace Magashule is a staunch Zuma backer and is understood to be pulling out all the stops to ensure that Zuma backers are brought in to counter any anti-Zuma sentiment at the rally.

NATASHA MARRIAN: Power vacuum pulls opposition together

‘Amid the noise, uncertainty and apprehension, the possibility of a reshaping of South African politics keeps growing’
Opinion
8 days ago

This could mean another divisive public event in which ANC succession politics comes to the fore — akin to the memorial services of ANC stalwart Ahmed Kathrada and the wreath-laying ceremony of former South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Chris Hani.

Cosatu spokesman Sizwe Pamla said on Tuesday the federation had invited alliance partners — the ANC and the SACP — to the celebrations.

"They have a right to deploy whoever they want."

ANC spokeswoman Khusela Sangoni said on Thursday the ANC was still finalising its deployments for May Day.

Pamla would not be drawn on whether Cosatu affiliates had indicated that their members did not want Zuma to address the gathering.

The ANC’s succession battle is dividing Cosatu, with its president Sdumo Dlamini under fire for his continued support of Zuma, in defiance of Cosatu’s central executive committee decision. Insiders in the federation told Business Day Cosatu had been advised by allies in the ANC and the SACP not to axe Dlamini at a coming central committee meeting — the federation’s mid-term policy gathering and a decision-making body between elective conferences.

"Let us not have another Madisha moment," a senior Cosatu leader, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Willie Madisha was removed as Cosatu president when he supported former president Thabo Mbeki in the run-up to the ANC’s Polokwane conference, at which Zuma ascended to the helm of the party.

The trade federation had at the time thrown its support behind Zuma.

The ANC’s succession race is weighing on its allies both in Cosatu and the SACP.

The frontrunners for the race are Ramaphosa and former AU Commission chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Cosatu has openly come out in support of Ramaphosa, while Dlamini-Zuma is said to have her former husband’s backing, and also that of the ruling party’s youth and women’s leagues.

The anti-Zuma forces in the alliance have been emboldened by Ramaphosa’s hardline stance on state capture and corruption, which he took at a recent Chris Hani memorial lecture.

marriann@businesslive.co.za

Hawks ‘assassination plot’ arrest absurd, says Institute for Security Studies

Assassination plot claims possibly set up by someone with ‘mental health problems or Zuma supporters to make him look like a victim’, says ISS
National
11 hours ago

‘Our 1994 is coming in 2019,’ says Maimane

DA leader Mmusi Maimane says he foresees a new political formation taking power after national polls in 2019
National
14 hours ago

Continued inequality and racism undermine many of the gains made since 1994, says Zuma

Zuma says that radical economic transformation has become a foremost priority for the ANC and the government
National
15 hours ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘STATE-CAPTURE KILLERS’ Suspicion about alleged ...
National
2.
Unions say no to Zuma May Day address
National / Labour
3.
Business meets Jacob Zuma on trust deficit
National
4.
Health council to hold hearings on the scope of ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Both Jacob Zuma and Helen Zille must go, says Cosatu
News

Saftu gears up for action
National

XOLISA PHILLIP: It is 2007, Mbeki is in charge and Zuma is SA’s new saviour
Opinion / Columnists

Fighting ANC factions in KwaZulu-Natal threaten Zuma’s succession plans
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.