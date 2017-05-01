The Economic Freedom Fighters says Workers’ Day should be associated with the vision of workers’ freedom as expressed in the Communist Manifesto.

"This vision is that ultimately true freedom from capitalist exploitation is where the means of production are socialised to benefit society as a whole‚ and not just a few families‚" the party said in a statement on Monday.

"The colonial apartheid legacy of job reservations‚ cheap labour system and under-education has not been uprooted. Majority of black workers continue to earn slave wages without any opportunities for educational development. This is in particular the case with farm‚ mine‚ domestic and retail workers‚ including petrol attendants and security guards."