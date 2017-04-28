National

Protector targets suspected fraud at AgriSeta

28 April 2017 - 05:53 Bekezela Phakathi
AgriSeta acting chairman Thami ka Plaatjie. Picture: SUPPLIED
AgriSeta acting chairman Thami ka Plaatjie. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Agricultural Sector Education and Training Authority (AgriSeta) has become the latest training authority to be embroiled in allegations of maladministration, corruption and inefficiency.

The public protector is in the process of finalising a report relating to allegations of maladministration, corruption, financial mismanagement and abuse of power at the AgriSeta.

Some board members including acting chairman Thami ka Plaatjie and CEO Jerry Madiba, were implicated for allegedly submitting fraudulent claims, allocating discretionary funds for gala dinners without board approval and fictitious deviations for transactions to cover up illegal transactions.

Ka Plaatjie and Madiba did not return calls for comment.

Setas have previously been criticised for inefficiency, being a haven for corruption and for enrolling ghost students. They have come under fire for failing to tackle SA’s skills deficit.

Maladministration? Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recently wrote to the AgriSeta board, detailing some of the allegations. Picture: SUPPLIED
Maladministration? Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recently wrote to the AgriSeta board, detailing some of the allegations. Picture: SUPPLIED

Others — such as the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Seta and the Safety and Security Services Seta — have been under administration for reasons including poor governance and noncompliance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane recently wrote to the AgriSeta board, detailing some of the allegations, which also include: the submission of fraudulent claims by members of the Food and Allied Workers Union, payment of former board members despite them no longer occupying their posts and the extension of an internal audit contract by the CEO without board approval, thereby contravening the PFMA.

Public protector spokesman Oupa Segalwe said the report was almost done and that the responses of interested parties and those implicated had been incorporated. "The report is now being quality-assured. It could be ready for release next month," said Segalwe.

An Outsourced Risk and Compliance Assessment forensic report was also submitted to the board in March. The report exposes transgressions regarding tender awards, recruitment processes, staff intimidation, irregular payments and misrepresentation to the board.

Furthermore, the AgriSeta’s quarterly monitoring report showed that the authority was seriously underperforming and that it had achieved only 66% of its targets as set out in a service level agreement for 2016-17.

The Department of Higher Education and Training could not be reached for comment. However, in a letter sent to the Seta board in March, the department expressed concern about the Seta’s performance and demanded an action plan indicating how the situation would be improved.

Agri SA deputy executive director Christo van der Rheede, who was recently appointed as a board member for the AgriSeta, said this week it was clear there was a governance and management crisis at the Seta. "We cannot allow public money to go to waste. This Seta is meant to empower workers and farmers … if such institutions are not performing then we have a huge problem."

PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves

This felt different. There’ll be no apologising now
Opinion
3 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: Jacob Zuma, like apartheid, has perverted our institutions

Those who have benefited from their nefarious activities are now members of parliament, whereas whistleblowers are fired and hounded out of public ...
Politics
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Optimum deal way off optimal

The government needs to ask itself why it bent over backwards to do a deal with a company owned by foreigners and the president’s son instead of ...
Opinion
4 days ago

Brown declines Eskom's proposal to pay Molefe R30m

Minister of Public Enterprises Lynne Brown said there was no justification for this payout by the parastatal’s board to its former CEO Brian Molefe
National
4 days ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
‘STATE-CAPTURE KILLERS’ Suspicion about alleged ...
National
2.
Unions say no to Zuma May Day address
National / Labour
3.
Business meets Jacob Zuma on trust deficit
National
4.
Health council to hold hearings on the scope of ...
National / Health

Related Articles

Setas working despite the odds, says state
National / Education

Trio of Setas remain under administration
National / Education

German example for Setas, colleges
Business

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.