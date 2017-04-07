Trio of Setas remain under administration

Three Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas) remain under administration for various reasons, including poor governance and noncompliance with the Public Finance Management Act.

Setas have previously been criticised for inefficiency, being a haven for corruption and for enrolling ghost students. They have also come under fire for failing to address the country’s skills deficit.

There are 21 Setas that cover all work sectors. They receive more than R14bn in ring-fenced funds annually.

Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande said in a written reply in Parliament this week that the Culture, Arts, Tourism, Hospitality and Sport Seta had been under administration since 2014 for consistently failing to meet its objectives and not acting on the recommendations of a forensic investigation commissioned by the board.

The Seta had received a qualified audit opinion from the auditor-general in the 2013-14 financial year, Nzimande said.

The Safety and Security Services Seta was placed under administration in 2015 for poor governance, which had resulted in mismanagement of the discretionary fund and serious irregularities in a number of contracts entered into, as well as noncompliance with the Skills Development Act and its prescripts. The Seta was also cited for noncompliance with the Public Finance Management Act and other related Treasury requirements and for consistently not meeting its objectives.