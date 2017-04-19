Setas working despite the odds, says state

The Department of Higher Education and Training insists the Sector Education and Training Authority (Seta) system is working despite some of the authorities continuing to face governance challenges.

Three Setas remain under administration for reasons including poor governance and noncompliance with the Public Finance Management Act.

The 21 Setas, which cover all work sectors, are tasked with creating opportunities in the form of internships, skills programmes and apprenticeships. They control billions of rand via a skills levy derived from all employers who have more than 50 workers.

They receive more than R14bn in ring-fenced funds annually and are governed by boards made up of labour and employer representatives.