Ntlemeza still intent on going back to work

Former head of the Hawks Berning Ntlemeza is still on leave and will approach the courts if he is stopped from returning to work next week, his lawyer Comfort Ngidi said on Tuesday.

"He will go back to work on Monday. If we are obstructed we will go back to the court."

Ntlemeza is approaching the Supreme Court of Appeal in a bid to keep his job and is also refusing to vacate his office as instructed by newly appointed Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Ngidi accused Mbalula of not following proper procedure or labour relations law when he removed Ntlemeza.

Police ministry spokesman Vuyo Mhaga said the minister removed Ntlemeza on instruction from the court.

"It’s not the minister’s decision, it’s the decision of the court. The job of the minister was to implement that decision."

Mhaga would not say how the ministry would handle the matter if Ntlemeza turned up for work next week.

"Let’s deal with that when he arrives," he said.

Mbalula had appointed Ntlemeza’s deputy, Lt-Gen Yolisa Matakata, as acting Hawks head as provided for in section 17 of the South African Police Service Act, Mhaga said.

The act stated that whenever the office of the national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation was vacant, or the head was unable to take up the appointment, the minister would appoint the national deputy head in an acting capacity as head of the unit.