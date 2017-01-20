Thabo Mbeki chastised Thuli Madonsela for her ‘preconceived notions’
Former president Thabo Mbeki denied that the government was responsible for failing to recover billions of rand allegedly lost through unlawful apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-outs, the Mail and Guardian reported on Friday.
The newspaper cited Mbeki’s "telling and confrontational" interview with former public protector Thuli Madonsela, in which he chastised her for having "preconceived notions" and for conflating the government with the Reserve Bank, an autonomous institution.
The M&G’s story is based on a recording of a nearly two-hour interview between the two, held on May 12, which was part of Madonsela’s probe into apartheid-era looting and whether the government had a duty to recover the funds.
A draft report by the new public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, surfaced last week. Its conclusion that the government should recover R2.25bn from Absa Bank for the bail-out of Bankorp has caused a storm.
Earlier this week, former Reserve Bank governor Chris Stals told BDlive that he had been misquoted by the draft report.
He said its finding, drawn from his interview with Madonsela, was either willfully incorrect or showed a lack of understanding of how the bail-out worked.
The report said evidence presented by Stals suggested that the Reserve Bank had an agreement with Absa to repay both the capital amount and the interest, on which it later reneged, repaying only the capital amount.
"I made it very clear to her in my interview that there [is] no way the Bank can claim anything from Absa. Absa settled all its obligations in 1995 and to think that a successful claim against it can now be made is naive," he said in an interview on Tuesday.
Stals said he would wait for the final report of the public protector and if it remained the same, he would pursue the matter in court.
The M&G said that in Mbeki’s interview with Madonsela he maintained that the government was never involved and that he, as a former head of state, could not be questioned about decisions taken by the Reserve Bank, an autonomous institution.
"I don’t remember government having anything to do with that. With regard to the Absa thing ... the only person who could have been involved is the minister of finance. I think your best chance is to talk to the minister of finance and the governor of the Reserve Bank," Mbeki reportedly said. "Reserve Bank matters don’t come to Cabinet."
In the interview, Mbeki was also asked about how a British intelligence officer, Michael Oatley, was contracted to recover money he claimed had been illicitly given by the apartheid government to banks and individuals in the country and abroad.
But, according to Mbeki, Oatley did not deliver and a decision was made to terminate the contract.
Pressed by Madonsela on why the government did not on its own act, Mbeki said the Reserve Bank and the Treasury had considered the matter and decided against destabilising the banking system.
© Business Day
