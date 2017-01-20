Thabo Mbeki chastised Thuli Madonsela for her ‘preconceived notions’

Former president Thabo Mbeki denied that the government was responsible for failing to recover billions of rand allegedly lost through unlawful apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-outs, the Mail and Guardian reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited Mbeki’s "telling and confrontational" interview with former public protector Thuli Madonsela, in which he chastised her for having "preconceived notions" and for conflating the government with the Reserve Bank, an autonomous institution.

The M&G’s story is based on a recording of a nearly two-hour interview between the two, held on May 12, which was part of Madonsela’s probe into apartheid-era looting and whether the government had a duty to recover the funds.

A draft report by the new public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, surfaced last week. Its conclusion that the government should recover R2.25bn from Absa Bank for the bail-out of Bankorp has caused a storm.

Earlier this week, former Reserve Bank governor Chris Stals told BDlive that he had been misquoted by the draft report.