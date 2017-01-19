Absa report: It’s a long story

Since then, debate has raged about whether government should seek to recover this amount. In 2002, a panel led by Judge Dennis Davis found the bailout was "seriously flawed" and "illegal", and explained why it would be impossible to recover that money from Absa or its majority shareholder at the time, Sanlam.

However, Madonsela relied on an alternative report by a shadowy company called Ciex, run by former UK intelligence operatives. In 1997, the government (represented by spy chief Billy Masetlha) hired Ciex to probe Bankorp at £100,000/month for consultancy services, to be offset from commissions on assets successfully recovered from "misappropriated public monies and assets".

First in the Ciex firing line was the "illegal gift to Bankorp/Absa of R3.2bn, dressed up as a lifeboat" on which Ciex had presented "a full account" to government in January 1998.

The essence of a bank bailout should be to protect depositors. In the Bankorp case, it protected shareholders — the main one being Sanlam. Then a mutual society attempting to extricate itself from the legacy of executive chairman Fred du Plessis, it’s unlikely that Sanlam was in a position to support a Bankorp rights issue.

So, without the Reserve Bank bailout, any failure in one of the weaker Bankorp units, such as Trust Bank, could have sparked risks to depositors and the banking system.

Fast forward to today, and where does this leave anybody on the core issue of recovery? Perhaps nowhere.

Forget, for the moment, that claims of this sort may prescribe after a certain time. Forget also, for the moment, the different computations on the extent of assistance that had begun in 1985 and continued for a decade.