Companies / Financial Services

Absa trusts the public protector, says Maria Ramos

20 January 2017 - 08:46 AM Staff Writer
Maria Ramos. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Maria Ramos. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Absa CEO Maria Ramos insists the findings in the recently leaked public protector report are incorrect, but has expressed trust in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The provisional report, leaked last week, finds that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for an apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out for Bankorp.

Ramos, speaking to EWN at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said she could not comment on the intention of who leaked the report.

Stals: lifeboat saved banking system

Chris Stals’s 1996 submission provides significant insight into the criteria applied to Bankorp/Absa rescue
Companies
4 hours ago

THE THICK END OF THE WEDGE: Let’s have an apartheid money inquiry

Jacob Zuma would have nothing to lose (and a lot to gain), so he could actually appoint a real judge with a real budget to do the job, writes Peter ...
Opinion
4 hours ago

Absa report: It’s a long story

For any recourse to be awarded for the series of bailouts the Reserve Bank provided to Bankorp, a complex history will have to be taken into ...
Features
13 hours ago

Stals says public protector misquoted him in Absa report

'I made it very clear to her in my interview that there [is] no way the Bank can claim anything from Absa'
Companies
2 days ago

"She has to respond to whether or not there was malicious intent. I think for now we will take the public protector at her word," Ramos said.

Mkhwebane has laid criminal charges over the leaking of the report.

Although the bank thinks its finding are wrong, "we will have an opportunity to deal with those when we meet with the public protector," she said.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Stals: lifeboat saved banking system
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Fire Pravin Gordhan as SAA is not transformed, ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
Stals says public protector misquoted him in Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Stassen rides indomitable Capitec’s rise
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Lynne Brown secures an Eskom cut-off reprieve
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

I am worried about who is running SA, says Thuli Madonsela
National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Skeleton of Bankorp dragged out
Opinion

Leaked Absa report may be used 'for nefarious purposes', warns Madonsela
News

Failure to process CIEX report ‘a violation’ of the Constitution
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.