Absa trusts the public protector, says Maria Ramos
Absa CEO Maria Ramos insists the findings in the recently leaked public protector report are incorrect, but has expressed trust in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
The provisional report, leaked last week, finds that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for an apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out for Bankorp.
Ramos, speaking to EWN at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said she could not comment on the intention of who leaked the report.
"She has to respond to whether or not there was malicious intent. I think for now we will take the public protector at her word," Ramos said.
Mkhwebane has laid criminal charges over the leaking of the report.
Although the bank thinks its finding are wrong, "we will have an opportunity to deal with those when we meet with the public protector," she said.
