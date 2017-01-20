Absa trusts the public protector, says Maria Ramos

Absa CEO Maria Ramos insists the findings in the recently leaked public protector report are incorrect, but has expressed trust in Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

The provisional report, leaked last week, finds that Absa should repay R2.25bn to the fiscus for an apartheid-era Reserve Bank bail-out for Bankorp.

Ramos, speaking to EWN at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, said she could not comment on the intention of who leaked the report.