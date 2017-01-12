Official spokeswoman Lumka Oliphant had a lot of bottle in defending her boss‚ Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini‚ against reports that she appeared drunk at a government event.

But Oliphant is not the first public official whose mouth has landed them in the drink.

In 2012‚ when then government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi didn’t have his contract renewed‚ speculation was rife that the controversial views he expressed in public led to his undoing.

The year before‚ Manyi was accused of being racist when he said there was an "oversupply" of coloureds in the Western Cape and Indians were overrepresented in management positions across the country.