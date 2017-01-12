Opinion / Columnists

BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD

EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma loath to create ‘two centres of power’

Coronation has some rather unusual practices, says Financial Mail editor Rob Rose. The asset manager sets aside 30% of its pretax profit every year as a "bonus" for its staff. While that was worth zero in 1993, by last year, that 30% equalled a stratospheric R626m — shared among just 290 staff.

12 January 2017 - 14:57 PM Wilson Johwa and Robert Laing
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Taking a dig at Thabo Mbeki — who infamously contemplated standing for a third term as ANC president — Jacob Zuma says he is not standing for re-election as the party’s leader as this would create "two centres of power".

Gwede Mantashe says those circulating lists of aspiring leaders thrive on chaos and divisions in the party. He was speaking the ANC succession process heats up, as lists are starting to circulate.

A tale of two politicians: mayor Herman Mashaba ventured out this week as education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tackled the Gauteng school crisis.

A Good Week for Herman Mashaba and a Bad Week for Panyaza Lesufi

In SA you rarely see political office-bearers get their hands dirty while never before has SA started a school year with so many pupils having no ...
News & Fox
14 hours ago

Good news as African horse sickness is finally tamed, paving way for the breeding and export of more South African thoroughbreds.

Horse bonanza ahead

Stringent quarantine procedures have reined in SA’s equine export business. But the development of a new test for African horse sickness could change ...
Features
14 hours ago

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose notes that Coronation has some rather unusual practices. Not least of which is that the asset manager sets aside 30% of its pretax profit every year as a "bonus" for its staff. While that was worth zero in 1993, Coronation’s high-flying success meant that by last year, that 30% equalled a stratospheric R626m — shared among just 290 staff.

Jeremy Mansfield moves to clear the air on his availability to serve the DA.

A funeral cannot be a party. Jonathan Jansen urges SA’s political leaders not to confuse the country’s educational failures with a celebration.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Analysts believe the pending Shoprite-Steinhoff tie-up will favour the latter on the assumption it is the vehicle that Christo Wiese has selected to consolidate his global retail interests. Wiese is the chairman and largest shareholder of both Shoprite and Steinhoff.

Downgrade fears stalk SA business sentiment.

Downgrade hangs over SA, warns S&P

S&P Global Ratings says weak government-related entities remain a danger
Economy
17 hours ago

Allan Gray ranked the strongest equity manager to the end of the fourth quarter, grabbing the title from Foord, which had held it for the previous two quarters and shared it with Truffle for the quarter ended June 2016.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Whether former MI-6 secret agent Christopher Steele’s allegations against Donald Trump turn out to be true or false, it is unlikely the US president-elect will ever live them down.

Is it possible that among the ladies Vytjie Mentor refers to is Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini whose spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has defended so vigorously? Oliphant went as far as saying the minister does not like alcohol.

Here is how Vusi Thembekwayo, a business speaker and also one of the dragon's on the South African version of Dragon's Den tv show, characterises as the problem with entrepreneurship promotion in SA.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Hlaudi’s power — the mask has slipped
Opinion / Editorials
2.
Cyril Ramaphosa has two routes he can take to ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: Jeremy Mansfield responds to report on ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
UCT: The zombies have taken over the institution
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Time for political analysts to take the DA ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.