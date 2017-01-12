BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Jacob Zuma loath to create ‘two centres of power’
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Taking a dig at Thabo Mbeki — who infamously contemplated standing for a third term as ANC president — Jacob Zuma says he is not standing for re-election as the party’s leader as this would create "two centres of power".
Gwede Mantashe says those circulating lists of aspiring leaders thrive on chaos and divisions in the party. He was speaking the ANC succession process heats up, as lists are starting to circulate.
A tale of two politicians: mayor Herman Mashaba ventured out this week as education MEC Panyaza Lesufi tackled the Gauteng school crisis.
Good news as African horse sickness is finally tamed, paving way for the breeding and export of more South African thoroughbreds.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Financial Mail editor Rob Rose notes that Coronation has some rather unusual practices. Not least of which is that the asset manager sets aside 30% of its pretax profit every year as a "bonus" for its staff. While that was worth zero in 1993, Coronation’s high-flying success meant that by last year, that 30% equalled a stratospheric R626m — shared among just 290 staff.
A funeral cannot be a party. Jonathan Jansen urges SA’s political leaders not to confuse the country’s educational failures with a celebration.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Analysts believe the pending Shoprite-Steinhoff tie-up will favour the latter on the assumption it is the vehicle that Christo Wiese has selected to consolidate his global retail interests. Wiese is the chairman and largest shareholder of both Shoprite and Steinhoff.
Downgrade fears stalk SA business sentiment.
Allan Gray ranked the strongest equity manager to the end of the fourth quarter, grabbing the title from Foord, which had held it for the previous two quarters and shared it with Truffle for the quarter ended June 2016.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Whether former MI-6 secret agent Christopher Steele’s allegations against Donald Trump turn out to be true or false, it is unlikely the US president-elect will ever live them down.
Is it possible that among the ladies Vytjie Mentor refers to is Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini whose spokesperson Lumka Oliphant has defended so vigorously? Oliphant went as far as saying the minister does not like alcohol.
Vytjie Mentor is the official whistle blower! I tell you."@Unathi_Kwaza: And yet they tell us she doesn't drink... pic.twitter.com/neyVYnfC4D"— Regime Changer (@pholoho_Mpit) January 12, 2017
Here is how Vusi Thembekwayo, a business speaker and also one of the dragon's on the South African version of Dragon's Den tv show, characterises as the problem with entrepreneurship promotion in SA.
They are building malls but no factories then complaining that the economy isn't growing. Who's fooling who? pic.twitter.com/LW0KGOgN10— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) January 10, 2017
