Gold sticks close to two-month high

Metal’s key drivers ‘are what’s going to happen on the interest rate front,’ says Marex analyst Edward Meir

04 March 2024 - 07:42
by Harshit Verma
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

Bengaluru — Gold prices lingered close to a two-month high on Monday, after softer US economic readings last week cemented prospects of an interest rate cut in June by the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold edged 0.1% lower to $2,081.11/oz  at 4am GMT, but hovered near $2088.19, a level seen on Friday when the contract hit its highest since December 28. US gold futures fell 0.3% to $2,090.00.

“The key drivers for gold are what’s going to happen on the interest rate front — and we saw a move higher in gold on Friday because a series of macro releases out of the US moved the narrative towards the Fed possibly decreasing rates sooner than expected,” Marex analyst Edward Meir said.

Gold prices rose about $50 last week, with absolutely all of the gains coming on the last two days on the back of poor US manufacturing and construction spending data and easing price pressures, according to the Fed's preferred inflation gauge.

The rally was also possibly on account of short-covering as a jump this big in just a short period suggests that “some of the shorts were caught off-guard,” said Meir.

Traders have raised their hopes for a June rate cut, and are now seeing a 74% chance, compared with about 65% chance last Monday, according to LSEG’s interest rate probability app.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The next major US economic release will be February’s employment report due on Friday.

Spot platinum fell 0.7% to $884.35/oz, and palladium rose 0.1% to $956.53. Both metals have fallen more than 10% so far in 2024.

Platinum mining companies in SA are caught up in a crisis as the autocatalyst metal’s prices dwindle.

Spot silver fell 0.4% to $23.06/oz.

Reuters

Nikkei leads Asian markets higher

Asian share markets are firmer as investors brace for a week packed with central bank events and data realeases
Markets
8 hours ago

Opec+ prolongs production cuts to second quarter

The decision comes as oil prices have remained subdued
Markets
20 hours ago

Global equities stay close to record highs

US and eurozone inflation data and weak global factory surveys have kept the hope of rate cuts intact
Markets
3 days ago

Oil set for weekly gain as markets await Opec+ decision

A rising possibility of Opec+ continuing with its supply cuts beyond the first quarter is likely to keep oil prices above $80 a barre
Markets
3 days ago
