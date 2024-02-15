Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha of Shiloh Capital

15 February 2024 - 21:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Thamsanqa Netha of Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Oil falls amid worry about US demand
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted as investors digest US ...
Markets
3.
Gold languishes near two-month low
Markets
4.
JSE improves as investors keep eyes peeled for ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.