Business Day TV talks to commodity analyst at Rabobank, Paul Joules
He has managed to sink huge sectors of the economy during his umpteen years as minister
Mbenenge is already on special leaving pending judicial conduct tribunal, JSC says
But some civil servants are trapped in the old ways of doing things, Cyril Ramaphosa concedes
Sunil Gupta is currently the CFO of Coca-Cola’s Bottling Investment Group, which manages the group’s bottling network
Enoch Godongwana could tap government’s cash resources and profits on foreign exchange reserves, but longer-term measures are required
The focus at this year's Mining Indaba was Africa, not SA
Police unsure whether the Super Bowl victory celebration was targeted for attack
Coach urges team to tackle their vulnerabilities head-on against Stormers
The company says his lifestyle ethos matches that of the Japanese luxury car brand
Thamsanqa Netha of Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Thamsanqa Netha of Shiloh Capital
Thamsanqa Netha of Shiloh Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.