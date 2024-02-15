Lexus SA has announced the appointment of television presenter, actor, entrepreneur and fashion icon Maps Maponyane as its new brand ambassador.
As a prominent figure in the SA entertainment industry, Maps embodies the epitome of modern luxury and impeccable style, resonating strongly with Lexus’s ethos of craftsmanship and innovation, says the Japanese brand.
Through his various philanthropic endeavours, including initiatives focused on environmental conservation, Maps has demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Likewise, Lexus’ advancements in new energy vehicles and sustainable practices underline the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.
“We are thrilled to welcome Maps Maponyane to the Lexus SA family,” said Glenn Crompton, vice president for marketing at Lexus SA. “Maps’ influence extends far beyond the realms of entertainment, embodying the values of sophistication, elegance, and sustainability that resonate deeply with our brand. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences and driving positive change within our community.”
Maponyane who is the son of former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs marksman Marks Maponyane, said: “I am honoured to join forces with Lexus SA, a brand synonymous with innovation and luxury. The synergy between Lexus and my personal values, including a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, makes this collaboration truly special.
“I am eager to embark on this journey together and showcase the shared passion for excellence and elegance.”
Local News
Lexus SA announces Maps Maponyane as ambassador
The company says his lifestyle ethos matches that of the Japanese luxury car brand
Lexus SA has announced the appointment of television presenter, actor, entrepreneur and fashion icon Maps Maponyane as its new brand ambassador.
As a prominent figure in the SA entertainment industry, Maps embodies the epitome of modern luxury and impeccable style, resonating strongly with Lexus’s ethos of craftsmanship and innovation, says the Japanese brand.
Through his various philanthropic endeavours, including initiatives focused on environmental conservation, Maps has demonstrated a commitment to making a positive impact on the world. Likewise, Lexus’ advancements in new energy vehicles and sustainable practices underline the brand’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint.
“We are thrilled to welcome Maps Maponyane to the Lexus SA family,” said Glenn Crompton, vice president for marketing at Lexus SA. “Maps’ influence extends far beyond the realms of entertainment, embodying the values of sophistication, elegance, and sustainability that resonate deeply with our brand. Together, we look forward to creating meaningful experiences and driving positive change within our community.”
Maponyane who is the son of former Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs marksman Marks Maponyane, said: “I am honoured to join forces with Lexus SA, a brand synonymous with innovation and luxury. The synergy between Lexus and my personal values, including a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship, makes this collaboration truly special.
“I am eager to embark on this journey together and showcase the shared passion for excellence and elegance.”
Maps will be driving the Lexus NX 350 F Sport.
Martin Winterkorn tells court he did not deceive investors over VW Dieselgate saga
BMW starts testing hydrogen cars in SA
Mercedes-Benz GLE SUVs get facelift, and are now posher and faster
Second-gen Lexus NX delivers a sharper drive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.