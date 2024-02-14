JSE slips as investors take US inflation data on board
Tuesday’s inflation data has raised doubt that the US Federal Reserve will be able to cut rates several times in 2024
14 February 2024 - 11:52
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday morning, with global peers mixed as investors digested a disappointing US consumer inflation report and prospects that interest-rate cuts may be delayed.
Data on Tuesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3% in January and was up 3.1% on an annual basis, coming in higher than Bloomberg’s expectations of 0.2% month-on-month increase and a 2.9% annual increase...
