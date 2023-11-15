Markets

Gold rises further on support from bonds and softer dollar

Metal is firmer after US CPI data bolsters view that Federal Reserve has completed rate-hike campaign

15 November 2023 - 07:30
by Anjana Anil
Picture: UNSPLASH

Bengaluru — Gold prices extended gains on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and bond yields after data showing slowing inflation in the US bolstered the view that the Federal Reserve has completed rate-hike campaign.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,965.83/oz, at 3.19am GMT after rising 0.9% overnight. US gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,969.50.

“The perfect world seemingly was created for gold with a very sharp decline in the dollar and a very sharp decline in yields, yet gold could not capitalise more and had a fairly modest increase,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

“This seems to suggest that there’s still some geopolitical risk element that’s unwinding, and the market still seemed to be in the process of factoring out the risk that the Israel-Hamas war is going to expand to other combatants,” Spivak said.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer prices were unchanged in October, and the annual rise in underlying inflation was the smallest in two years.

Softer-than-expected inflation print sent the dollar index to a more than two-month low, making gold less expensive for other currency holders. Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields slid to a near two-month low.

US rate futures on Tuesday priced in a 65% chance of a rate cut in May next year, compared with 34% late on Monday, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

Lower US interest rates raise the appeal of holding gold.

Investors now wait for US retail sales data and producer price index (PPI) on Wednesday for more cues on the Fed’s interest rate outlook. Economists are forecasting a 0.1% gain in PPI last month, compared with a 0.5% increase in September.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.15/oz, while platinum was steady at $885.94. Palladium gained 0.2% to $1,018.60/oz.

Reuters

Asian shares rise, while dollar slides

Equities leap as steady US CPI data boosts investor confidence that Fed has finished hiking rates and may begin cutting in 2024
Markets
4 hours ago

Oil lifts as energy agency boosts demand growth forecast

On Monday, Opec blamed speculators for a recent drop in prices
Markets
22 hours ago

Global equities edge higher ahead of US inflation data

Sentiment is positive despite central bank officials’ talk of rates having to remain at current levels
Markets
22 hours ago

Gold largely unmoved as focus turns to US inflation data

Some economists expect headline US CPI to have slowed to 3.3% in October from 3.7% in September
Markets
22 hours ago
