JSE trades higher as investors await US consumer inflation report
Consumer inflation in the US is expected to have fallen to 3.3% in October, according to Bloomberg
14 November 2023 - 11:09
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with global peers mixed ahead of the release of the latest US consumer inflation report.
Investors will get fresh insight into the US Federal Reserve’s monetary direction when consumer price inflation (CPI) data is released later on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.