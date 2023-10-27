Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

27 October 2023 - 16:35
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA
Picture: 123RF/PESHKOVA

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global peers lower as ...
Markets
2.
Watch: Stock picks
Markets
3.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
4.
Investors punish earnings warnings most in 16 ...
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market report
Markets

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

Watch: Stock picks

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.