WATCH: Behind cryptocurrencies’ sideways trend

Business Day TV speaks to Christo de Wit, SA country manager at Luno

28 September 2023 - 20:11
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Cryptocurrencies have been trading sideways, influenced by various industry developments and macroeconomic factors. Business Day TV spoke to Christo de Wit, SA country manager at Luno, for more detail.

